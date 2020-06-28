Police have confirmed that the suspect in the killing of young Jenelyn Kennedy is still in police custody and will only be granted bail by the courts.

This is following widespread rumors on social media that the suspect has been granted bail and was no longer in police custody.

According to a statement published on the NCD Central Command’s Facebook Page, the suspect will appear in court tomorrow, the 29th of June to ensure his warrant is issued for transfer to Bomana Correctional Institute.

The statement further corrected widespread claims of police granting bail to the suspect and said they do not have any jurisdiction to grant bail for such serious case.

Senior officers of the police physically checked the holding cells and confirmed that Bosip Kaiwi is still locked up and posted two photos of him to confirm.

Kaiwi was formally arrested and charged for willful murder during the week and the CID Homicide and Forensic team is working to build up a good case against the suspect.