Police conduct search for Land Fraud Case

Police are still searching for Francis Tanga, the owner of Tamake Holdings, for alleged land fraud.

According to Gordon’s Police Station Minor Crimes unit, between 2003 and 2019 Mr. Tanga and his agents falsified documents to bid for a portion of land in Port Moresby.

Police carried out a search over the weekend, however, the suspect was not apprehended for questioning. According to police, the suspect with his agents and associates falsified documents and bid for Land Portion 2353, prime land, at Waigani.

The suspect then used his cronies to cancel the awarded lease and re-applied under a company known as Joint Mission Movement Limited.

The Land Fraud Office has referred the matter to Police.

From a brief of facts by police, all this happened between March 2003 and December 2019. The suspect Francis Tanga was serving as the Chairman of the Land Board.

The case is being led by the minor crimes unit at Gordons Police Station.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby