Over 300 mosquito nets were donated to the PNG Defense Force in support of their Covid-19 border operations in Western Province.

Presented by the PNG Sustainable Development Program in partnership with the Rotarians against Malaria, the mosquito nets will be given to soldiers to use when they are out patrolling the PNG-Indonesian border.

PNGDF Medical Operations Officer Captain William Biau (BIA-U) upon receiving the nets, said the border operations is for Covid-19 but Malaria is a common sickness and having this support will greatly help soldiers that are patrolling and camping in one of the country’s worst mosquito infested areas.

Meanwhile PNGSDP through its Aerial Health Patrol Teams are also providing support for police and military personnel through Covid-19 training and infection control.

These trainings have enable security personnel to engage with local communities in carrying out awareness as well as identifying possible threats of the Coronavirus.