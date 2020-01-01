PNGRFL visiting outside centres to conduct coaching

PNGRFL High-Performance Manager and National Coach, Michael Marum, is currently visiting outside centres to conduct coaching clinics with local leagues and schools.

The program started on Monday and will end next week.

The national coach stated this is an opportunity to carry out basic coaching and training methods with local leagues and schools while competitions are put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time helping out the Digicel Cup franchises with gym and field training and video review sessions.

Today, the team visited Ialibu and Pangia, while Goroka is scheduled for the weekend, where the team will meet with Chairman Sandis Tsaka and do a presentation of late Bal Numapo’s Kumul No. 85 jersey to his family.

Marum expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the support in delivering this program.

The team returns to Port Moresby on Saturday 22 of August 2020.