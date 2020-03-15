PNGFM Announces New GM

PNGFM last week had their 25th Anniversary celebrations and also announced the appointment of a new general manager.

Rosemarie Botong was promoted to General Manager for PNGFM; she took over from Charles Taylor who made his exit after 3 years in the position.

Better known as Shaz from her on-air days of NauFM and Legend FM, she is no stranger to the industry having started her career in 1999 with NauFM.

During her appointment she said that she was ready to take on the challenges.

Founded in 1994 under parent organization Communications Fiji Limited, PNGFM is one of Papua New Guinea’s top radio broadcasting stations.

PNGFM has three radio stations, 96 FM NauFM, 93FM YumiFM, 101.1 LegendFM and Total Event Company.

NauFM is the oldest station, it was established in 1994. Their famous announcers are Sam and Mistiq.

96FM is the biggest youth radio station in PNG, having listeners’ from 15 to 25. It plays the latest trending songs from local to international.

YumiFM was established in 1997. It is PNGFM’s Tok Pidgin station and airs music, news and announcements’ all in Tok Pidgin. Most of the famous voices include, Barbara, Patrick, Wawo Ray, Kake Lareva Kasty and Tuluan Viitz.

LegendFM was recently launched in 2011. It is an adult contemporary radio station with a target audience of 25 to 35 years old. 101.1FM plays hits from different genres ranging from rock, reggae, R&B, pop and the hits in local music.

Their famous announcers include Dylan, Frankii, JT, Manu, Martin, Danny and Michelle.

The company is owned by Communications Fiji Limited, which is said to be the South Pacific’s largest broadcasting organization with national reach across both Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby