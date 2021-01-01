PNGFA Member Associates Reminded to Pay Affiliation Fees

Share the News











PNG Football Association has reminded all 18 members association to pay their 2021 annual membership fee.

PNGFA Manager MA Service Stanley Khanna in a letter dated May 21, reminded all associations to pay up before they can have access to PNGFA sanctioned football activities and programs.

Kahnna said the non-payment of fee will indicate a voluntarily de-registration from national soccer body which PNGFA as mother body would like to discourage.

He said the subscription fees are Members’ obligatory requirement under PNGFA Statues Article 16 paragraph D. For these reasons MAs have no excuses but must comply. So far Madang Soccer Association and NBPOL Soccer Association have paid in full whilst the rest have yet to settle before the next AGM.

The finance team will impose a due date and once this is done, Khanna will ensure it is executed.

Khanna urged all the Member Association to take a new approach in running the Association if they are serious about moving forward from being stagnant and one of the areas to improve is on our Administration.

We must guide our MAs to do the right thing by always getting them to stand on their toes. Everything has to start from the MA level because without our MA, there is no existence of PNGFA,” he said

For those who have comply must liase with PNGFA to collect your receipt.

The 18 associations are as followsL Port Moresby, NCDPSSA, Lae, Lahi, Wau, Madang, Tabubil, Mt Hagen, Goroka, Simbu, Mendi, Wabag, Hekari, Manus, Bougainville, Koupa, Kimbe and NBPOL

The fee must be deposited directly into PNGFA BSP Account 7002171143 and email the deposit slip to the following addresses

Elizabeth Waki on elizabeth.waki@gmail, Moi Leidimo on mleidimo@gmail and Stanley Khanna on yalakanna11@gmail or mamanager@pngfootball.com.pg