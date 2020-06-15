PNGFA Gets FIFA Funding

The Papua New Guinea Football Association has received funding from World Football body, FIFA

PNGFA President John Kapi Natto said, the association has finally put its Administration & Finance on the road to good Governance which has prompted FIFA to move on the path towards uplifting its financial sanctions.

“It has taken almost one full year under our leadership as well as the current Executive Committee Members of PNGFA to receive the good news from FIFA.

“As PNGFA gets ready for its upcoming Ordinary Congress on the 20th of June 2020, FIFA has timely come good to PNGFA by committing its first assistance of USD $93,000.00 under the FIFA Forward Program, to fund a major fencing project at the PNG Football Stadium commencing on Monday 15th June 2020.

“Steel Industries Limited was the appointed Contractor to carry out this first FIFA project with PNGFA.

“The scope of works includes; internal perimeter palisade fence line, field of play perimeter chainmesh fence barriers, competition zone barriers custom built to suit international football competition requirements, palisade fence encloses of vital installations such as the irrigation water tanks and pump area, standby generator set and light tower switch boxes around the field of play perimeter with external and internal vehicle and pedestrian gates for use by spectators service providers, Kapi Natto said.

Mr. Kapi Natto said, he is glad to say that this is the start of many more projects to come in support for PNGFA by FIFA under the Forward Program funding concept.

He said couple of other Projects under the PNGFA radar incudes; the completion of NGI Football Education Centre in Kimbe (Unfinished Project), the completion of Lae Football Academy (Uncompleted), the Highlands Football Education Centre (New Project in the Highlands), an artificial football turf to be built at the Lae Football Academy.( A new project ) and Member Association Assistances with Field Development (New Projects).

“These are some of the major Projects that will be highlighted and formally presented to all Member Association Executives during the upcoming PNG Football Association Ordinary Congress as part of the internal process before further deliberations with FIFA in the near future, said Kapi Natto.