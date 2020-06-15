Papua New Guinea Football Association President John Kapi Natto is expected to be re-elected when delegates from the Papua New Guinea Football Association’s member associations converge on Port Moresby for an Elective Congress on Saturday 20th June 2020.

The 16th Ordinary Congress of the Papua New Guinea Football Association will be held at the Crown Plaza Hotel with representatives expected to arrive on Friday 19th June 2020.

The congress comprises presidents and general secretaries of the football associations of Port Moresby, National Capital District, Koupa, Tabubil, Mendi, Wabag, Hekari, Lahi, Lae, Wau, New Britain Palm Oil, Kimbe, Bougainville, Manus, Madang, Mount Hagen and Simbu.

The deadline for the nominations for the ten Executive Committee Membership of PNGFA lapsed, after the Electoral Committee of PNGFA carried out its functions with conducting integrity check on all the candidates. The incumbent Kapi Natto is the only candidate put forward for the role as head of the organization.

Apart from the election of the PNGFA president, the Congress will also elect new executive committee members comprising four vice-presidents representing the four regions, a women football committee member and four ordinary members as per the new PNGFA Statutes.

Kapi Natto was elected for the post of PNGFA president in October 2018 after the resignation of former president David Chung.

Since getting elected into office, he has overseen the improvement with the governance structure of PNGFA with the assistance of current Executive Committee.

The final product was the amendments and passing of a new Statutes in the PNGFA Extra Ordinary Congress in December 2019.

He revived the National Club Championship, which was won last year by Munkas FC.

The centerpiece of his first tenture as PNGFA president was the handing over of the lease of the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby to the PNGFA.

PNGFA President John Kapi Natto’s vision to push and bring the game to all corners of the country is slowly but surely taking shape despite the current state of funding constraints.