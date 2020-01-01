PNGDF Soldiers Charged for Various Traffic Offences

Share the News











A PNGDF soldier in Manus is expected to appear before the Lorengau Committal Court for six counts of traffic offences following a road accident at Lalok Bridge on 28th September.

Behala Dai 44 years old from Tari Pori in the Hela province, has been released on a K1,000 police bail and is facing charges of;

Negligent Driving,

Diving under the influence of Liquor,

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Driving an unregistered motor vehicle

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle and

Failing to comply with police instructions.

In a separate matter, another PNGDF soldier, 27 year- old Steven Ipatu from Wabag in Enga province was charged for similar offences.

Ipatu is expected to also appear before the Lorengau Committal Court for charges of and being in possession of homebrew.

Both soldiers are based at PNGDF’s Maritime Element – Naval Base in Lombrum.