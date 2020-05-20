26.2 C
PNGDF Officers to appear before Waigani District Court on Wilful Murder Charge.

The PNGDF Officers charged with the wilful murder of late Zone Three Commander Andrew Tovere are expected to appear before the Waigani District Court for the second mention on June 25th.

Both accused, 48-year-old Lieutenant. Richard Ule and 31-year-old Sargent Supa James appeared for arraignment last Wednesday after they were handed over to police.

After their charges were read out by the District Court Magistrate, each obtained a Warrant of Remand and both transferred to the Bomana Correctional Centre.

It is alleged that on 9th May, Lieutenant Ule struck the late Tovere with a dried branch following a confrontation with a police officer known as John Martin at ATS Settlement.

Late Tovere was admitted to the Port Moresby General Hospital for treatment when he collapsed shortly after he was hit.

Tovere died on the evening of May 9th and his body is now at the Funeral Home.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.

