Papua New Guinea Defence Force Personnel including their families living or working at Murray Barracks will go into a 14-Day lock-down following the 10th positive COVID-19 case reported being a female soldier.

While SOE Controller David Manning said the 27-year-old soldier does not reside at the Barracks, the PNGDF Commander Gilbert Toropo said Murray Barracks will be on lock-down for two weeks which started on Monday.

The 9th case reported over the weekend was a 44-year-old Australian Defense Force personnel who has already been flown back to Australia yesterday.

Two days later on Wednesday, the female PNGDF soldier was tested posted positive for COVID-19.

Starting on Monday orders were issued by the PNGDF Commander for a 14-Day Lockdown.

Ted Diro Primary School which is located inside the premises of Murray Barracks has also been directed to close for two weeks.

Meanwhile, other measures on access to essential services or students living at the barracks and going to school are yet to be specified by the SOE Controller.