31 C
Port Moresby
June 25, 2020

Emergency Health News Papua New Guinea

PNGDF Murray Barracks on 14-Day Lock-down

by Theckla Gunga643

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Personnel including their families living or working at Murray Barracks will go into a 14-Day lock-down following the 10th positive COVID-19 case reported being a female soldier.

While SOE Controller David Manning said the 27-year-old soldier does not reside at the Barracks, the PNGDF Commander Gilbert Toropo said Murray Barracks will be on lock-down for two weeks which started on Monday.

The 9th case reported over the weekend was a 44-year-old Australian Defense Force personnel who has already been flown back to Australia yesterday.

Two days later on Wednesday, the female PNGDF soldier was tested posted positive for COVID-19.

Starting on Monday orders were issued by the PNGDF Commander for a 14-Day Lockdown.

Ted Diro Primary School which is located inside the premises of Murray Barracks has also been directed to close for two weeks.

Meanwhile, other measures on access to essential services or students living at the barracks and going to school are yet to be specified by the SOE Controller.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

Rundown Sogeri Barracks loses water supplies

EMTV Online

Underage Youth Widely Exposed to Online Alcohol Marketing

EMTV Online

Tkatchenko is Operation Open Heart new patron

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!