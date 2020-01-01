PNGDF Members Undergo COVID-19 Training

Twenty-five members of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force underwent hands-on training on Covid-19 testing protocol over the weekend.

Composed of medical officers, nurses, community health workers, laboratory science officers, and preventative medicine officers, the training module included topics on COVID-19 epidemiology, infection prevention and control completing case investigation forms and sample collection techniques.

The training was facilitated by a team of experts from the National Department of Health, NCD Provincial Health Authority, and the World Health Organization.

The activity is part of the ongoing support and mentoring to PNGDF to conduct COVID-19 screening for returning soldiers, mobilize to support the response to COVID-19 for diagnoses and surveillance at PNGDF clinic sites, and for overall strengthening of the PNGDF’s response to COVID-19.