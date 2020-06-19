The PNG Trade Union has raised concerns over incidences of delayed payment of public servants’ salaries becoming too frequent.

All government departments such as Finance, Planning, and Health, were paid their salaries this afternoon.

PNGTUC Secretary-General, Clemence Kanau says public servants have responsibilities to pay their own expenses and live as human beings.

He added that these should not be the concerns of public servants themselves, but the state as an employer.

Kanau also says that the State’s failure to pay their earned income on the due date would equate inflicting unnecessary suffering by an uncaring and unscrupulous employer on its employees.

The TUC will call on all public servants to lay down tools should there be another such delay in the future.

Meanwhile attempts to get a comment from government authorities were unsuccessful.