The PNG Tamil Sangham, a non – profit organization has given over K20, 000 worth of food rations for food distribution.

This is the second donation the organization has made.

The rations were presented to Sisters from the Daughters of Mary Immaculate who will distribute to cover the five settlements in Kaugere, Sabama and a few other places.

The Daughters of Mary Immaculate work closely with women and girls in five settlements in the city.

Established in 2018 it is made up of members from India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Fiji and Australia who live and contribute to the country.

On account of the total lockdown across PNG, for the past month, the sisters saw that many families living in settlements were severely affected.

Together they donated money for this cause after hearing the appeal of the Prime Minister to mobilize and distribute food to those who need it most.

Putting food on the table has become a big challenge for families and these rations will be the biggest help they need.

By Lillian Sopera Keneqa, EMTV News, Port Moresby.