PNG Students in Wuhan scared of infection from Coronavirus- Call for Evacuation

Caption: Chris Takarp – President of PNG Students Association in Wuhan

President of the PNG Students in Wuhan City of Hubei Province of China said students are concerned of their livelihood with the increasing number of coronavirus infected people in the city and are calling on PNG Government Authorities to intervene.

Chris Tarkap who is undertaking Masters in Business Administration course at Wuhan University said whilst most locals are taking their normal Chinese New Year break, most of the student members remain back for their winter holidays in Wuhan, China.

From New Ireland Province, Mr Tarkap said nine (9) Wuhan students have travelled back to Papua New Guinea (PNG) for winter break.

“There is an estimated 30 Papua New Guinean students enrolled in different Universities in Hubei and Wuhan and so far there haven’t been any cases of corona virus affecting our PNG students when Wuhan experienced high coronavirus outbreak.”

He said the Government of Hubei Province directed all buses and train stations to be on lockdown and students are strictly advised not to travel out to crowded areas like parks, clubs, shopping malls etc, as precautionary preventive measures.

Mr Tarkap said, “we are trying our best to stay safe indoors and we hope the students who have traveled home for holidays will come back safe without getting infected”.

“We understand there is no vaccine at the moment, that is why most students are so scared and are taking all the precautionary measures in order to avoid being infected.”

He explained that the most helpful strategy is information about the virus is readily available on WeChat and other media outlets so everyone is kept abreast of the current situation on a daily basis.

“Just last week the situation was stable but things have drastically changed during the weekend which caused everyone to panic. Some of us have never faced a situation like this before.”

Our university authorities are very helpful. They are working very hard to contain the situation and are guiding us all along.

“We have been advised to wash our hands often and wear our masks every time we move out of our rooms.”

We (students) in Wuhan have been urged to take care of ourselves by following these preventive measures:

Students are discouraged to travel until the virus is contained. Students should try to avoid going to other cities during this period of time. Always have antiseptic cleansers or towels readily available. Be very vigilant when moving outdoors. Make sure to wear masks and other safety personnel protective equipment. According to Health Authority advice is to always remain alert when the throat is becoming dry and make sure to drink plenty of water to refrain from the Virus entering the body. Remember to make available a handy container of water. Before the end of March, try not to enter crowded places, MTR or public Transport, and always wear masks when outside our rooms. Avoid eating too much deep-fried food and take plenty of Vitamin C.

“Generally, our PNGSIWA students are fine, well alert about this issue, and are taking the required measures to avoid being infected. However, we are really scared and uncertain on whether this virus will be contained or further escalate.”

He said as per safety requirements; they are trying all our best to contain the situation as much as possible.

“As predicted, by February there will be an increase of infected local people if the situation is not contained immediately.”

He said, therefore, to immediately assist our students they are appealing to the PNG Embassy in Beijing, donors or other relevant authorities to assist with an evaluation plan to travel back to PNG immediately before the situation gets really worse.

“We would be grateful if the Embassy or donors can help assist us in kind in terms of finance, safety items and other necessary needs at this crucial situation where students are under house quarantine for our own security and safety.”

Meanwhile, Health-HIV AIDS Minister Jelta Wong has been briefed of their situation and assured measures are ready to be implemented to assist the students at Wuhan anytime soon.

News article contributed by Benny Geteng – Freelance Journalist