PNG Signs Strategic and Economic Partnership with Australia

Papua New Guinea and Australia signed a Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership yesterday.

The partnership was facilitated through a virtual summit in Port Moresby and Canberra.

Prime Minister James Marape says the partnership will elevate and advance relations over the next ten years.

The strategy includes six core pillars in Strong Democracies, Economic empowerment, security, and global partners to secure enduring ties.

This is the 5th of such arrangements between PNG and Australia Governments.

