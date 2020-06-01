Papua New Guinea is set to receive more than K2 million (USD 636,019.38) worth of additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) next month for frontline health workers across the country as part of ongoing support for the COVID-19 response.

This is the second round of PPE and IPC supplies procured by UNICEF through funding support and contributions from the Governments of Australia and Japan, World Bank and Newcrest Mining Limited.

“The safety of our health workers is of paramount importance to us. UNICEF is committed to supporting the government of Papua New Guinea in its preparedness and response to the world’s common enemy – the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UNICEF Representative, David Mcloughlin.

More than 670,000 PPE including examination gloves, N95 masks, surgical face masks, protective goggles, face shields, long sleeve gowns and coveralls arriving on this shipment will be available for distribution by the government to health facilities in the country.

The total procurement for PPE that UNICEF has procured for the country, including the tranches of supplies that arrived in March and May and this final shipment in June is valued at over K3 million (USD 918,940.00).

“We are extremely grateful to our donors and contributors for their generous and timely contributions that are enabling UNICEF to continue supporting the PNG government’s response to COVID-19,” Mcloughlin added.