Papua New Guinea has confirmed its 10th Corona Virus case yesterday after receiving results from the Queensland Health Laboratory in Australia.

The victim is a 27-year old female soldier who works at the PNG Defence Force Headquarters at Murray Barracks.

Police Commissioner and Controller David Manning said she was tested as part of the ongoing mass testing of the staff of the barracks following the announcement of the ninth patient on June 20.

The rapid response team of the National Capital District has been deployed to conduct case investigation and contact tracing as the officer lives off-site in shared accommodation.

Mr. Manning in a statement said “the identification of this case provides evidence of local transmission in Port Moresby and the risk is very high that more cases may be identified in the coming days. Papua New Guineans need to take responsibility and remain vigilant to stop the chain of transmission.”

“The country needs to work together to apply the “Niupla Pasin” or the “new normal”.

“Putting this outbreak under control will be our shared responsibility”

Controller Manning in saying this again urged people to stop from mass gatherings and reemphasized the different measures to be taken by citizens in order to avoid the spread of Corona Virus.

The measures include physical distancing of at least a meter, wearing masks, greeting each other with simple gestures, and avoiding physical contact among others.

“I emphasize once again, anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms, fever, cough, sore throat, body ache or difficulty breathing must stay at home and immediately call our toll free line on 1800200, said Manning.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manning confirmed that the 9th COVID-19 case, a foreign expatriate and a member of the Australian Defence Force has safely returned to Australia yesterday.

The controller is calling upon the people of PNG to continue to be vigilant and to continue practicing the COVID-19 health protocols.