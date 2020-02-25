PNG Ports sign contract for 2 Pilot Boats

PNG Ports Corporation today signed a contract to build more pilot boats and increase its fleet.

PNG Ports inked the deal with Australian company Norman Wright & Sons at the PNGPCL head office in Port Moresby. Board Chairman Kepas Wali says the 2 additional boats will help address increasing demand and expand its services.

The PNG Port Chairman says the signing is the result of lengthy tender process to ensure the boats are design for specification and workable in PNG’s marine condition. Chairman Wali added that all these are part of the agencies modernization plan.

Managing Director for Norman Right & Sons Tony Riek says designs have been prepared and construction of the boats will commence soon.

Riek says the company will continue its impression with PNG Ports to offer the pilotage service in the country by building customized and modern pilot boats.

PNG Ports currently operates a fleet of 15 pilot boats.

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV News, Port Moresby