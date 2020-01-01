31 C
PNG Ports Donate PPE to Morobe PHA

by Sharlyne Eri22
PNG Ports is one the other PPE donors to the Morobe PHA, who donated over 26,000 PPE to the PHA today.

The CEO of Morobe PHA, Dr Kipas Binga said although COVID19 cases in the province remain at five, PPEs are needed to maintain the new normal practices within the hospital.

PNG Ports donated a total of 26,000 face masks and 312 hand sanitizers.

PNG Ports representative , George Gware, said the donation was part of the company’s wider efforts of containing the spread of COVID19 in the province and country since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

Morobe PHA, on the other hand are still conducting tests for suspected cases and has confirmed that all five COVID19 positive cases have  fully recovered.

Sharlyne Eri
Graduated from UPNG in 2015 under the Literature and English Communication program. Started with The National Newspaper in 2016. Left the Newspaper in 2017 and joined EMTV in 2018. Currently based with EMTV Lae.

