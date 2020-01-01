PNG Nurses Association Presents Petition to Government

The Nurses Association has petitioned the government to address their grievances.

In a meeting with the Health Minister Jelta Wong this morning, all issues and grievances were raised.

Their issues include No PPE for front line officers, no training and allowances, for nurses responding to COVID 19 patients.

And Standard Operating Procedures at Port Moresby General Hospital and other health facilities have not been implemented.

Esther Pisoro the National President for the PNG Nurses Association says the standard procedures outlined were not followed since the 2nd of June.

POM GEN Critical Care Nurse Unit Coordinator Veronica Wohuinangu added the Hospital’s Management has failed them big time.

In their petition this morning, they called for a change in management at the Health Department, starting with the Health Secretary.

Nursing officers from Rural Health Facilities around the country also raised concerns on PPE, poor health facilities, and manpower.

They say, under this Health SOE, more attention must be given to the health sector, and funding must be made available to improve health facilities.

While these issues are yet to be addressed, some nurses and their families have been facing discrimination from the public.

And some have been reported sick.

The Health Minister when receiving their petition assured the nurses that the government is working on a package for nurses.

He further advised nurses without PPE, to stay away from work, until they are made available for them.

The Health Minister adding that he is committed to helping nurses, who are the front line workers in this health crisis.

Their petition will be presented to the National Executive Council.