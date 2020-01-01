PNG NISIT celebrates World Standards Day with the Launch of Website

Share the News











The PNG National Institute of Standards and Industrial Technology (NISIT) has joined the Global Standards Community in celebrating the World Standards Day today with the launch of its website.

” As we celebrate 2020 World Standards Day, we are grateful to be launching the NISIT website which one can now find more information about NISIT services and its linkages to regional and international organizations,” says Director-General Victor Gabi.

“Access to information is very important and Papua New Guineans can now learn more about the work we do through our website,” adds Gabi.

IPA’s Managing Director Clarence Hoot when congratulated Gabi and his team, reminded them of the importance of ‘teamwork’.

“To run any website, it takes teamwork from everyone to ensure all information is available,” says Hoot.

Each year on October 14, members of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) observe World Standards Day pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide.

These experts dedicate their time and efforts to develop International Standards and have those Standards align to by member countries.

With the theme “Protecting the Planet with Standards”, NISIT is calling on the government and its institutions along with all Papua New Guineans to ‘Act Now Before It Is Too Late’.

NISIT would like everyone to work together to handle our challenges through the development of sustainable standards.

One of them being the green-friendly approach to PNG’s energy supply-demand.

“Whilst we cannot avoid the use of fossils in the short term, the long term goal for the energy sector should be that of a gradual decrease in overall carbon emission.”

NISIT is in charge of managing Papua New Guinea’s National Standards Systems, National Measurement System, and the National Conformity Assessment System.

You can find out more about the work of NISIT by visiting their website: https//www.nisit.gov.pg.