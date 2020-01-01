PNG Nationals In Cocaine Deal Appear in Court

The four men including an Italian citizen charged in relation to the smuggling of cocaine into the country in July made brief appearances this morning before the Waigani Committal Court.

52-year-old Carlos Attanasio from Italy and captain of MV Badu was slapped with two charges of smuggling illicit drugs, both under the Customs Act.

The three PNG Men charged are 35-year-old Dominic Telauki from Mortlock Island in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, 35-year old Morgan Mogu from Abau District in Central Province and Shane Dikana. The three men were charged for aiding to move cocaine.

Their cases return to court on August 25 and were instructed to remain at the Bomana Immigration Centre.

In a post by the Police Minister on his page late yesterday, he stated that police laid further charges against the pilot. Cutmore further charged under Section 47(1)(a) of the Pandemic Act – failing to comply with an international travel order. He was also charged under Section 151(2)(a) of the Customs Act – Offences in Relation Narcotic Drugs – where the penalty is K50,000 or up to 10 years imprisonment or both.