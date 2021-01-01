PNG LNG Project records the highest production since the start of operations

Share the News











The Papua New Guinea Liquefied Natural Gas project recorded its highest production and best safety performance, last year. This was revealed by the annual PNG LNG Environmental and Social Report 2020. It was released on 9th June 2021 and provided a progress update on production activities from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

According to the Report, EMPNG completed over 70 million hours of work and had no Lost Time Incidents for more than three years, with no significant process safety events in almost seven years.

A significant milestone was achieved on September 1st when EMPNG’s first shift was fully managed and operated by qualified Papua New Guineans. This included the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant and Pipeline Operations Supervisors, and Control Room, Field, and Pipeline Technicians.

Also in 2020, EMPNG invested K8.4 million in local communities through contributions, sponsorships, in-kind support, and community-based projects. More than 5,400 community engagements were conducted in 2020, with almost 2,000 formal and some 3,400 informal engagements with 36,650 stakeholders.

In addition, K57.5 million was invested in local infrastructure through infrastructure tax credit projects. More than K10 billion was invested in community initiatives and local infrastructure.

EMPNG outgoing Managing Director Andrew Barry was praised for his leadership which has led EMPNG to achieve these.

New Managing Director Pater Larden thanked Barry and says “I look forward to building upon the standards he (Andrew Barry) and EMPNG have set to further cement PNG’s reputation as a world-class LNG producer and to be able to contribute in a sustainable and meaningful way to enhance the communities in which we operate and the nation of PNG.