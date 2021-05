Share the News











Papua New Guinean Triple and Long Jumper Peniel Richard has broken two National Records today.

Richard’s impressive jump of 15.59m in the triple jump event, earned him the Lone Star Conference Championship.

In the long jump, Richard landed with a jump of 7.26m in his first attempt breaking his previous record of 7.23m.

He however, finished fifth overrall in the long jump event.

The previous PNG records were both held by Peniel (15:54m and 7.23m respectively.