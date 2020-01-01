PNG Fashion 2020 Runway goes Virtual

Share the News











PNG Fashion Runway 2020 will be held virtually, in adhering to the COVID-19 measures put in place.

The event is one of PNG Fashion & Design Week Limited’s programs in engaging and facilitating development activities to build capacity and capability of the Fashion industry.

Launched in 2016 with a mission to showcase Papua New Guinea’s culturally-inspired fashion and designs, the event has evolved to become the leading fashion exchange program in the country.

The 2020 Runway is no exception, only there’s a twist to it.

With the theme ‘Empowering Youth through Fashion’, PNG Fashion and Design Week founder, Janet Sios says the runway will showcase PNG’s culture, color, and creativity.

“Our biggest challenge this year is COVID-19, and my team with the support from the PNG-Australia partnership think outside the box and came up with this great idea to have the runway virtually,” says Janet Sios.

Fashion Designers such as Anna Amos, Annette Sete, Natasha Tamanabae, just to name a few…emerged out from this runway into becoming powerhouses in the fashion industry.

CEO of PNG Fashion Runway Kim Opiti hopes the showcase will set a benchmark in the Fashion industry.

This year’s runway will feature established as well as upcoming designers like Naomi Tom.

A young emerging designer is a testament of what PNG Fashion and Design Week is achieving through its training and runway programs.

The soft-spoken girl admitted she knew very little about the Fashion, Design and Clothing Industry, however, her interest in designing tribal art and its application to fashion designing saw this Okapa girl beating the odds.