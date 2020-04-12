PNG Embassy in Brussels working to repatriate PNG Nationals

The PNG Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, is in contact with four PNG citizens who have registered with the Embassy.

One of the four is a mining engineer, working in Guinea, West Africa and three are in Europe, including a lecturer from University of Technology in Lae, who is on academic exchange programme at a University, outside of Madrid, Spain. The other two are in France.

The mining engineer in Guinea was advised by his employer to contact the Embassy in case of any repatriation, if required.

PNG Ambassador to Belgium and EU, Joshua Kalinoe said the other three in France and Spain have requested the Embassy’s assistance to facilitate their return to PNG.

Ambassador Kalinoe said the Embassy’s consular officers are in constant touch with them and is also in contact with the Foreign Affairs officials in Paris and Madrid to assist, on flight information in and out of these two countries and the best possible route of transit, especially considering that most transit points to PNG from Europe are closed and also some airlines have suspended their operations.

He said the Embassy has also been in touch with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Covid19 Team in Port Moresby and we are working on getting the three nationals to PNG through Australia, via Abu Dhabi.

“Accordingly, Kundu Brussels is in touch with our colleagues from the respective Australian Embassies in Paris and Madrid to facilitate their transit through Australia.

“Kundu Brussels is also the accreditation point for the United Arab Emirates and once we get the final clearance from our Australian colleagues in Paris and Madrid, our consular officers will get in touch with the Foreign Affairs officials in Abu Dhabi to ensure smooth transit for the PNG nationals,” Kalinoe said.

In the meantime, Ambassador Kalinoe is appealing to Papua New Guineans to inform the Embassy of any friends or relatives, their location and who may be in other countries in Europe on short term Visa through the Department of Foreign Affairs in Port Moresby.