COVID-19 Commanding Center in Port Moresby is now changing strategies to figure out PNG COVID-19 status.

While other countries have seen community transmission with Positive cases, PNG has seen almost no transmission with any of the COVID-19 cases.

The Unknown status of the virus making the COVID-19 spending issues the center of attention and not COVID-19 itself.

The Prime Minister James Marape giving thanks to God for no community transmission and calling PNG technically COVID-19 Free.

PM Marape saying technically because current contact tracing has been unable to pick up any cluster or community transmission.

The National Department of Health changing it contact tracing strategy to mass Rapid Diagnostic test in each province, an expected 2000 test in the coming days.

And now Provincial Government’s will be able to test without sending samples to PNGIMR. GeneXpert Machines used for TB testing will be used for COVID-19 Testing also.

But if it isn’t the virus itself taking center stage, public scrutiny has been high since the Treasurer last month stated he was concerned how COVID-19 funds were being spent.

The Prime Minister yesterday responding to a Journalists question stated every toea will be accounted for.

By Adelaide Sirox Kari, EMTV News, Port Moresby.