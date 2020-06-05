The 95 Papua New Guineans who are stranded in Fiji, and 8 in Vanuatu will be airlifted back into the country by today.

State of Emergency Controller, David Manning announced that a charted Air Niugini plane will fly to these countries to repatriate the PNG citizens.

In the outward journey of this charted flight, 4 citizens from Solomon Islands and 21 from Fiji will return to their country.

The move by the National Government comes eight weeks after Governments of most countries had repatriated their citizens due to the Global COVID-19 Pandemic.

Manning who apologized for the late repatriation said the 103 citizens will be quarantined upon their arrival in Port Moresby.

Meanwhile all international flights into Papua New Guinea remain suspected as per National Emergency Orders.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby