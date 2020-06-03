The Country is expecting more battle of words as Prime Minister James Marape tries to counter attacks from former Prime Minister and PNC Party Leader Peter O’Neill.

The latest being the decision by PNC members to join the opposition side.

This move comes after Prime Minister Marape excluded PNC members from the Government Bench saying they continue to oppose his government.

In a statement released by PNC last night, Peter O’Neill pointed out that PNC now in the opposition will work with other parliament colleagues to promote real alternative police to get the country out of the mass Marape created.