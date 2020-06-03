Members of the People’s National Congress or PNC Party have taken seats in the opposition side after a no show when parliament resumed for the June Sitting at 3 pm yesterday.

The PNC Members were removed from the Government Bench by Prime Minister James Marape who explained in a statement that they continue to oppose his government.

In today’s parliament sitting the PNC members took seats in the opposition side after they announced their move to the opposition at 7 pm last night.

In a statement released by PNC last night, Peter O’Neill pointed out that PNC now in the opposition will work with other parliament colleagues to promote real alternative policies to get the country out of the mess Marape created.