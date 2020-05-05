PNC Candidate Benjamin Philip wins Menyamya Election

People’s National Congress candidate, Benjamin Philip is the member elect for Menyamya Electorate in Morobe Province.

He polled 11,926 in the final count. Taking second place was United Resources Party candidate Jackty Yotipo with 11, 458 votes.

Philip led well in the primary counts with Yotipo following closely and independent party candidate Jim Ged trailing in the third placing

Philip maintained his lead until the 27th exclusion in the primary counts when Yotipo took the lead for the first time.

Yotipo led until the 29th exclusion when Philip took over again and extended his lead to the 30th exclusion.

Philip collected a good number of votes in the second preferences when Ged’s exclusion was made, paving a smooth runway to victory with the final count of 11,926 votes.

The former Menyamya MP said one of his priority is to unite both Aseki and Menyamya.

Menyamya returning officer Nandape Awape said the writs will be returned to the Government House before May 11.

The Menyamya by-election follows the passing of Pangu Party Candidate, Late Thomas Pelika in October last year.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae