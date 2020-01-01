PMV’s Resume Operations in the Nation’s Capital

Despite the surge of COVID cases in the nation’s capital, residents have been urged to start adapting to the “new normal”.

While adherent to the measures already in place, the resumption of Public Motor Vehicles in NCD this morning was a start.

Much to the slow start of the PMV’s resuming operations, residents have been urged to take responsibility for their health and safety whilst moving about.

The advice of Mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing is seen to have been taken seriously by most PMV operators with 15 or fewer people on board.

Major bus stops were not as packed as it used to before the lockdown indicating general compliance by mainly the working commuters in the city but it is well expected to pick up around this time of the day.