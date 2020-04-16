PMVs must comply says Road Traffic Authority CEO, Nelson Terema

The Road Traffic Authority warns PMV operators to comply with Order 09 outlined by SOE Controller David Manning.

RTA Chief Executive Officer, Nelson Terema, says social distancing and proper hygiene must be practiced.

For Port Moresby, nearly 2000 taxi and PMVs’ are servicing the city.

With PMV’s given the green light to operate, PMV operators in the city have commenced on a slow note.

Speaking to EMTV News, RTA Chief Executive, Nelson Terema, says its enforcement unit will be on a lookout on the road.

Terema says agencies in the Transport sector are already at work.

Under Order #09, PMV buses are said to carry 15 passengers, while taxi’s to are to transport a minimum of only two passengers.

While some PMV’s are observing, others have been reluctant. Terema says, their enforcement teams will arrest those who do not comply and they will be charged under the SOE Laws.

A workshop is underway for all PMV operators to achieve the goal of practicing social distancing, use of sanitizers and PPEs’.

For Port Moresby, there are 1,680 taxi services and 1,500 for PMVs’. Only two-thirds of those are registered.

The RTA CEO says special passes will be issued to those in operation and strongly urged the public to comply with the SOE orders.

Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby