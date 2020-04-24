PMVs and Taxis to be given special passes in City

PMV and Taxi Operators will be given special passes to operate in the city.

Road Traffic Authority Chief Executive Nelson Terema says those without passes will be deemed as illegal.

Terema says an awareness training has been completed with emphasis on social distancing and good hygiene practice by operators.

The awareness training ended this week with PMV and Taxi operators in attendance. The Training involved emphasis on licensing, bus cleanliness, and social distancing.

The RTA Chief Executive says this is under the SOE Orders as education institutions prepare to continue the academic year and the much talked of a new-normal.

80% of the workforce in Port Moresby depend on PMV’s. However more than half of PMV’s are operating without proper licensing. Terema says special passes have been given following strict regulations.

With the State of Emergency into its 6th week, the Government is looking at relaxing some of the SOE orders.

With PMV’s instructed to downsize passengers, fares have been increased to K1.50. The public is urged to cooperate with PMV operators while completing their routes.

Water utility Eda Ranu has also come on board to provide designated car wash-down areas within the City.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby