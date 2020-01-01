PMSA Ready to Kick-off Nines Competition

Share the News











The Port Moresby Soccer Association ( PMSA) kicks off its 9s Competition this weekend at the Bisini Soccer Grounds.

PMSA President Joseph Ealedona confirmed 20 Men’s team and 5 Women’s teams have registered interest

He advised there will be a meeting this Saturday to discuss the competition format and related matters.

This is a condensed form of the 11s game but the 11s rules will apply.

Ealedona said the women’s teams will also take part in the 9s competition.

This is to prepare them for their National Soccer League competition set to kick off next month.