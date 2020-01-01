25 C
July 22, 2020

PM’s Officers’ Attack Process Server

by Theckla Gunga123

The Young and Williams Lawyers has reported a case of assault on one of their senior process server allegedly by officers of the Prime Minister James Marape when he went to serve a court document today.

The victim identified as 69- year-old Pala Wagula said he was attacked on the 9th floor of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Sir Manasupe House at Waigani.

Pala was serving court documents relating to the legal battle on Marape’s election as Prime Minister in May 2019, a battle where Opposition Leader, Belden Namah said he will pursue after the Court ruled in his favour on the leadership tribunal last week.

