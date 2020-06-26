Port Moresby Men’s Softball Association has released a statement informing of their decision to cancel the remainder of their 2019-2020 season.

This comes after much consideration concerning recent events surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic.

PMMSA says the safety of their players and affiliates is paramount and the cancellation of the season is in line with PMMSA’s bylaws.

The cancellation means the final series will not be held.

PMMSA congratulated minor premieres United Brothers and Gazelle Antelopes in the A and B Grades respectively.

PMMSA thanked all teams for their participation in the running season and the understanding for its cancellation; also reminding their affiliates to adhere to National Health Authority advisories and wished them the best for the rest of the year.

PMMSA’s next pre-season is set to start in September later this year.