PM to speak at Chamber Webinar

Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum has announced that Prime Minister, James Marape will be giving the keynote address at the Chamber’s First Webinar Event.

The webinar is set to take place tomorrow from 1-3pm in Port Moresby.

PM Marape will present a government perspective on the state of the resource sector, and policy and legislative plans it may have to ensure the sector’s future growth and sustainability.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first direct engagement with the Chamber and its

membership, since he last met with the Chamber in Brisbane at the beginning of 2020.

The Webinar is themed: ‘Resource Industry – Making it work for PNG’ and will feature presentations on how the sector contributes to the national economy; and independent perspectives from two globally-recognized mining and petroleum research and analysis organizations.

Petroleum and Energy research and analysis organization, Wood Mackenzie, will discuss

Fiscal Competitiveness from an Industry Context; while Mining analysis and research

organization, MineHutte UK, will present on Mineral Regulatory Regimes and Investment

attractiveness.

PNGCMP in a statement said, it hopes this event will enable more open discussion about the state’s future objectives for the resource sector.

The webinar will be live streamed on Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Facebook page at 1pm tomorrow.