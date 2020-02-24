PM Marape Thanks NZ Govt

Prime Minister James Marape, expressed gratitude to New Zealand Government for evacuating the 17 Papua New Guinean students and for housing and treating them during the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus.

PM Marape made these statements during his official visit to New Zealand last Friday.

The Prime Minister met New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern in Auckland as part of PNG’s bilateral cooperation to discuss shared regional interests including the electrification partnership program.

PM Marape also thank New Zealand’s effort in ensuring the Bougainville Peace Agreement was upheld from 2001 till the referendum in 2019.

The PNG delegation also visited the PNG fruit picker employees engaged through the Recognized Seasonal Employer scheme at Hawke’s Bay, in New Zealand

Leading a high-level delegation of parliamentarians and senior government officials, PM Marape said, “Papua New Guinea and New Zealand continue to maintain a warm and pleasant relationship, spanning well over four decades.

“I am humbled by the warm welcome and reception Prime Minister Arden has given my delegation and I, and I look forward to further strengthening the cordial relationship between our two countries,” PM Marape said.

In support of PM Ardern’s welcoming remarks, PM Marape acknowledged that PNG’s close relationship with NZ is of great importance during a time of global change and turbulence.

”My visit is certainly an opportunity to increase engagement with NZ as part of PNG’s bilateral cooperation as well as to discuss shared regional interests and New Zealand’s support to the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership,” PM Marape said.

By Jack Lapauve Jr – EM TV News, Port Moresby