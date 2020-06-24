PM James Marape: The Aircraft Complied with Quarantine Measures

Prime Minister James Marape has said the aircraft with 4 Chinese nationals onboard had complied with requirements before they were allowed to fly into Port Moresby.

Mr. Marape while responding to questions from EMTV stated that no quarantine measure was broken as they came in under the request of Minister Wera Mori and measure no.2 paragraph 12 was used to allow them not to quarantine, but self-quarantine in the Hotel while conducting business.

The 4 Chinese Nationals were tested 14 days prior to their arrival, with the results negative allowing them to go under strict self-quarantine measures.

The Prime Minister’s comments come after Peoples National Congress Party Leader and former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill called on Mr. Marape to state clearly their business of travel and why the 14-day quarantine period did not apply to the 4 foreigners.

Prime Minister James Marape also stated that at some point, the country needs to open its border to allow for business to operate normally and this would be the first step.