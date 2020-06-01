Prime Minister James Marape says his Government is managing a country with “many challenges” after 365 days in office.

He said this at a first-anniversary dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby on Saturday night.

Marape has said the challenge remained for his Government, one year on, but is adamant his government will achieve their goals.

He added that his government inherited a “huge public debt” from the previous government of his predecessor Peter O’Neill saying, his Government had been busy cleaning up legacy issues since taking office

The Prime Minister also said Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey has a tough task ahead of him in managing the country’s finances.

The Government retired K2.2 billion worth of debt last year and continues this in 2020.