PM Announces Eight New COVID-19 Cases in NCD

Prime Minister James Marape has announced 8 new cases in Port Moresby bringing the total up to 27 positive cases in the country.

From the 8, 2 are doctors, 1 is a lab technician and the 5 are family members of the medical officers.

Marape says a new normal will be put in place in Port Moresby including social Distancing and the need for masks to be worn in public. An announcement on this will be made tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to find out how exactly medical officers in the Central Public Health laboratory had contracted COVID-19.