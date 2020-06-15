The Flexible Open and Distance Education program, under the Education Department, has developed a five-year strategic plan with the Morobe Provincial Government, to improve FODE services in the province.

The plan also calls for the partnership with District Development Authorities to spread FODE services to the district and ward levels.

The provincial FODE center in Lae has the highest number of students, compared to other provinces.

The community college has a yearly enrollment of over one thousand students compared to eight hundred in other provinces.

The growing demand for FODE services has developed over the years, creating a growing demand in the province.

Principal of FODE, Anthony Rayappan said the new five-year development plan looks to address this demand by improving the existing services.

The plan will also capture infrastructure development and extend FODE via road networks to provinces such as Madang and the Highlands provinces.

“The the demand for FODE in Morobe has increased. Therefore we are focusing on improving services in Morobe, to make it accessible and efficient for students”, Mr Rayappan.

The FODE strategic plan, 2021 – 2025, aims to enroll over 20 thousand students by 2025 under the FODE program in the province.

“We also plan to make more awareness on FODE since many students do not know about it. We plan to enroll about 20 to 25 thousand students by the year 2025.”

The FODE development plans will also address challenges such as overcrowding, limited classrooms and create more awareness for students.

By Sharlyne Eri, EMTV News, Lae