Work has begun to develop educational materials to raise awareness on how to contain the spread of the Fall Army Worm (FAW).

The Papua New Guinea-Australia Partnership has assisted the National Agriculture and Quarantine Inspection Authority to develop containment and eradication plans.

The FAW is a moth that can destroy many species of food crops such as corn, sugarcane, sweet potato, tomato, cabbage, cucumber, rice, and sorghum.

The pest has been detected in Western Province.

NAQIA is also dealing with threats of the deadly African Swine Flu in the Highlands region.