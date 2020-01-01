Plane Crash Under Investigation

The PNG Accident Investigation Commission is currently in the process of investigating plane crash that occurred yesterday in Papa, Lealea, west of Port Moresby.

Earlier today, Chief Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Commission Hubert Namani announced that information is being gathered after the craft activated a distress signal.

He explained that “The AIC appointed a team of investigators which is currently gathering information in the area of the distress signal to commence an investigation if an accident or serious incident is confirmed, in compliance with the mandate of the national legislation. Coordination with Government authorities including Police is essential to facilitate the development of on-site activities.”

When contacted, the AIC however stated that they were unable to provide additional information, regarding the inbound direction of the flight, Status of pilot and crew and type of Cargo.

With the AIC saying that all other planes through PNG air space had been accounted for, theories abound as to the purpose of the flight.

A week ago, PNG Defence Force Commander Gilbert Toropo said they were investigating reports of arms being smuggled from out of Port Moresby.

The presence of police on the scene from the K9 unit did indicate that the plane may have been transporting illicit drugs.

And PNG is not the only country facing that issue.

Fiji’s police commissioner last week attributing the use of hard drugs has contributed to an increase in crime, while in Tonga, a week prior two men were arrested for being in possession of Methamphetamine’s.

Attempts to contact the NCD Metropolitan Command for comment proved unsuccessful, but it is understood that the Police have also been stepping up surveillance across the land and sea borders.