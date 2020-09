Share the News











While PNG is celebrating 45 years of political Independence, the country is also saddened by the loss of, one of its pioneering female politician.

Dame Nahau Rooney from Manus Province passed away on Tuesday.

She was one of three women elected to the PNG Parliament in 1977.

She was re-elected in 1982.

During her term in parliament, Rooney served as Minister for Justice and later as Civil Aviation Minister in the Somare-Government.

She was described as a trailblazing female leader in PNG.