Phillippine Association PNG donates for COVID-19

The Phillipines Association in Port Moresby has donated a facility to assist the Government as COVID-19 testing facility.

Philipines Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Bienvenido Tejano says the facility will assist authorities for testing POI’s or Persons of Interest.

The facility was handed over to Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch yesterday.

After weeks of preparation by the Philippines Association in Port Moresby, the facility was handed over yesterday during a short ceremony.

Through the Philippines Embassy, the facility will now be used by PNG authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador says it is critical to assist and also follow health specifications when setting-up such facility.

Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch says the facility will assist Government’s efforts to do testing and assess with preparations of persons of interest.

Minister Pruaitch says the gesture proves the strong bond between PNG and Philippines amidst the pandemic.

With more the Controller announcing the 8th positive case, the Foreign Affairs Minister urged people to follow directives by the SOE Controller.

Pruaitch says it is critical the public is vested with all issues surrounding issues related to COVID-19.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby