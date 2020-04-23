25 C
Port Moresby
April 24, 2020

Awareness COVID-19 Awareness Health News Papua New Guinea

Phillippine Association PNG donates for COVID-19

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.1445

The Phillipines Association in Port Moresby has donated a facility to assist the Government as COVID-19 testing facility.

Philipines Ambassador to Papua New Guinea Bienvenido Tejano says the facility will assist authorities for testing POI’s or Persons of Interest.

The facility was handed over to Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch yesterday.
After weeks of preparation by the Philippines Association in Port Moresby, the facility was handed over yesterday during a short ceremony.

Through the Philippines Embassy, the facility will now be used by PNG authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ambassador says it is critical to assist and also follow health specifications when setting-up such facility.

Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch says the facility will assist Government’s efforts to do testing and assess with preparations of persons of interest.
Minister Pruaitch says the gesture proves the strong bond between PNG and Philippines amidst the pandemic.

With more the Controller announcing the 8th positive case, the Foreign Affairs Minister urged people to follow directives by the SOE Controller.
Pruaitch says it is critical the public is vested with all issues surrounding issues related to COVID-19.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby

Jack Lapauve Jnr.

Related posts

New Population Policy: Parents Given Choices to Plan Their Families

EMTV Online

Vaso Responds to Paska’s Comments

EMTV Online

Police Capture Suspect Allegedly Involved in Attack on Female Students at Lae Nursing College

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!