Peter Graham Resigns as Chairman of KMHL

Yesterday, he was at the negotiating table with the state and Barrick, representing Kumul Minerals Holding Limited, today he tendered in his resignation as the Chairman of KMHL.

Peter Graham who was appointed the chairman of this state own entity back in 2016 confirmed his resignation today with EMTV News.

However, he serves in the Acting Managing Director’s role until November when he departs PNG.

Graham told EMTV News, he has outstanding work to complete with Kumul Minerals Holding Limited before he leaves in November.

Graham advertised for the position of a managing director today in the papers and says he has to recruit a replacement MD before he leaves.

EMTV News enquired about a letter that was circulated widely on social media purportedly a resignation letter from Peter Graham.

While Graham could not clearly indicate if the letter came from him, he did confirm his resignation and said he promised the Prime Minister James Marape when he first took office that he would work for six months with Kumul Minerals to complete some important tasks which he says are almost complete.

He therefore said it was time for him to go home, having worked 27 years away from home.

He added that he had honoured his commitment to the Prime Minster and will work through till November supporting the State Negotiating Team to negotiate the Porgera project.

He also confirmed that he will help settle the new Chairman into this role when one is appointed.

Prime Minister James Marape also confirmed that he has not formally received a letter from Peter raham yet and said it was unfortunate that a letter has been leaked to the public space.

However he too confirmed that Graham had told him back in June that he would resign in November but said the letter that’s been circulated was taken out of context.

He said the former board members also occupied different roles in the board of other statutory bodies and it was fair to bring in other qualified Papua New Guineans to be directors on the KMHL board.

Meantime, former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said it was regrettable that a person like Peter Graham who has guided Ok Tedi mine to a very profitable company for the people of PNG has resigned.

He wished Peter Graham well in his future.