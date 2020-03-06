Person with special needs breaking boundaries

A person with special needs is challenging people to work hard and strive to achieve their dreams and ambitions without giving up.

Lapi Levera from Madang Province in his forty’s, who lost his ability to walk after he fell off the Gum bridge in Madang years ago.

But this has not stopped him from looking beyond his disability.

Instead, he made a living through the informal sector and saved enough money to buy his first vehicle.

This morning, Lapi Levera met Madang Ela Motors Dealership Manager, Singai Namanai, who handed him the keys to his third vehicle.

The latest addition is a 6-cylinder coaster with a price value of more than 100 thousand Kina, suitable for the current road conditions in Madang.

Levera who wants to share his story and encourage others to work hard.

He wants to show that despite his special needs he can still make a difference for himself and his family.

Thus, he is urging people to be optimistic and productive and engage in honest behaviour and not through illegal means.

By Martha Louise – EM TV News, Madang